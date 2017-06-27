Cassie Hicks, center, accepts the Above and Beyond Award. Photo courtesy of Southern Miss
The Mississippi Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, presented the award at a Jackson ceremony on June 7, according to a press release from Southern Miss. The award recognizes employers that provide support of its employees who serve in the Mississippi National Guard and Reserve.
