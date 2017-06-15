C Spire boosts speeds in 40 cities with 2500MHz CA
Mississippi-based regional wireless operator C Spire has announced that it has introduced carrier aggregation across its networks in 40 cities using the 2500MHz spectrum band. The cellco began rolling out the enhancements in March, starting with selected areas in Cleveland, Collins, Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Laurel and Louisville, Mississippi.
