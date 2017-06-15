C Spire boosts speeds in 40 cities wi...

C Spire boosts speeds in 40 cities with 2500MHz CA

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Mississippi-based regional wireless operator C Spire has announced that it has introduced carrier aggregation across its networks in 40 cities using the 2500MHz spectrum band. The cellco began rolling out the enhancements in March, starting with selected areas in Cleveland, Collins, Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Laurel and Louisville, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 2 hr Facts 41
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Wed Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Tue The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Tue PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Mon Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC