Business brief: Fisackerly hired

Palmer Home for Children announced Meryl Fisackerly as Director of Development for northeast Mississippi. Fisackerly's professional experience in retail and commercial sales, coupled with deep roots in the Golden Triangle, make her a valuable addition to the team.

