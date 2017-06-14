Brumfield to share experiences as a mother of a Miss Mississippi contestant with The Post
As the music teacher and choral director at Porter's Chapel Academy and artistic director of The Mississippi Girlchoir, Kristy Brumfield is no stranger to the apprehension that can come from performing. However, as a mother, the music educator said when her children are on stage, her anxiety level can jump up a notch or two.
