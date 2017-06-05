Biofuel cas: Investors to get $4.5M under federal settlement

A federal judge has approved a $4.5 million settlement for private shareholders of failed biofuel maker KiOR, and a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi seeking to recover a much larger amount continues. U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal issued the order Monday in Houston approving the settlement, intended to partially compensate 23,000 shareholders for money they lost because of decreases in KiOR's stock price.

