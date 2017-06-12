Bill Crawford: Will Mississippi tax c...

Bill Crawford: Will Mississippi tax cuts have results like Kansas?

Conservative Governor Sam Brownback and the Republican controlled Kansas Legislature enacted massive state tax cuts five years ago, making Kansas the national poster child for anti-tax advocates. Earlier this month, the Kansas Legislature, led by newly elected moderate Republicans, reversed those deep tax cuts following huge budget shortfalls and limited economic growth.

