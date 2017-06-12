Bella' Theater Review: The Wild West Has Rarely Been This...
Tall tales can be fun precisely because they explode the boundaries of logic. And so it is with Kirsten Childs' new musical "Bella: An American Tall Tale," which opened Monday at Off Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in a sumptuously staged production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|43 min
|Truth
|29
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|11 hr
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|13 hr
|Rupert
|9
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC