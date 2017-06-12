'Awards Chatter' Podcast - Oprah Winfrey
In her first-ever podcast interview, the trailblazing legend opens up about her horrific childhood, finding her calling, what made her successful on TV, why her fame causes her to hesitate before taking acting jobs and what she thinks her legacy will be. "I don't have very many secrets," says Oprah Winfrey as we sit down at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills to record an hour-long episode of The Hollywood Reporter 's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, the first podcast to which she has ever granted an interview.
