'Awards Chatter' Podcast - Oprah Winfrey

'Awards Chatter' Podcast - Oprah Winfrey

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

In her first-ever podcast interview, the trailblazing legend opens up about her horrific childhood, finding her calling, what made her successful on TV, why her fame causes her to hesitate before taking acting jobs and what she thinks her legacy will be. "I don't have very many secrets," says Oprah Winfrey as we sit down at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills to record an hour-long episode of The Hollywood Reporter 's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, the first podcast to which she has ever granted an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 7 min Sturgon 9
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 17 min Truth 21
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) 8 hr Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Jun 5 Not 293
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC