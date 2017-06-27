Attorney General: Opioid deaths impacting every Mississippi community
In Mississippi, one in ten people misuse prescription drugs and Attorney General Jim Hood says something needs to be done to stop the growing epidemic across the state. "We've got 70 pills for every man, woman and child in Mississippi for opioids and that's pushing the epidemic," Hood said Monday before speaking to the Bay Springs Rotary Club in Jasper County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|33 min
|The Stealth
|17
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC