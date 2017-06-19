Armand Derfner recalls late 1960s in Mississippi as civil rights lawyer
Armand Derfner is a lawyer who began his career in the 1960s defending activists in Mississippi. He went on to practice labor law, has argued cases before the Supreme Court and is considered a mentor and an inspiration to many.
