A new program will help Mississippi administrators. Source: WDAM
The Program of Research and Evaluation of Public Schools located on the Hattiesburg campus of William Carey University announced the addition of CEO Mississippi to their program. CEO Mississippi will be accepting applications from Mississippi K-12 administrators for participation in an innovative principal academy which will take place during the 2017-2018 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|The Stealth
|198
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Sun
|Truth
|45
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC