5th Circuit Rules for Mississippi Anti-LGBT 'Religious Freedom' Law

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has lifted a court order against a "religious freedom" law in Mississippi that would enable sweeping anti-LGBT discrimination, citing a lack of standing for plaintiffs in litigation against the statute. Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry Smith issued a decision allowing HB 1523, which has been enjoined as a result of a lower court order, to go into effect and denied plaintiffs suffered injury as a result of the state violating the Establishment Clause.

