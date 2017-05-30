5 Things To Do This Weekend in Louisville

Enjoy two nights of live blues music: Friday night features D Man & The Alley Hounds, Jimmy Davis Band and Laurie Jane and The 45's; and Saturday night features The Blue Crawdads, Mississippi Adam Riggle and Walnut Street Blues Band. The festival is hosted by the Kentuckiana Blues Society, and proceeds will go to the Home of the Innocents.

