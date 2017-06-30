3 sisters who a helped develop each other and risea are changing drag in Mississippi
Kara Mel D'Ville, Lexis Redd D'Ville and Miss Annie Thang may not be blood relatives, but they are sisters all the same. And they say they're setting a new standard for drag in Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 27
|The Troll Stopper
|19
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC