2nd Chance MS raises funds for ABE and workforce training
For community colleges across Mississippi, 2nd Chance MS has been helping to provide funding for adult basic education and workforce training. Founder of 2nd Chance MS Dickie Scruggs and Executive Director Zach Scruggs were the keynote speakers during yesterday's West Point Rotary Club meeting.
