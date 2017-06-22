2 with local ties vie for Miss Missis...

2 with local ties vie for Miss Mississippi title

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Webster Progress-Times

Anne Elizabeth Buys and Macy Mitchell will be among the 44 contestants competing for the title and various scholarships as part of the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant 2017. Preliminaries are today-Friday, all beginning at 8 p.m., and the televised pageant will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Wed Howboutit 46
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Jun 18 The Stealth 198
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 13 The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC