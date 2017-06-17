132 princesses and 3 princes honored at onset of Miss Mississippi festivities
Each local titleholder who will be competing in the Miss Mississippi Pageant serves as a mentor to the children, who range in age from 7 to 10 years, throughout their reign. "This is our first time to be princesses," Abbie said, with sister Allie adding they were already having a lot of fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Darly314
|197
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|4 hr
|Truth
|45
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC