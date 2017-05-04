Weekend of concerts on offer at village festival
A feast of musical entertainment is on off er at the second annual Nettleden Music Festival, from June 9 to 11. A varied programme of four concerts will take place over the weekend in the 13th-century Church of St Lawrence, with food and drink available. High-energy, New Orleans-style band Mississippi Swamp Dogs start the festival with an evening of joyous jazz standards on Friday June 9. At 3pm on Saturday June 10, the choir from local preparatory school Beechwood Park will sing alongside former pupil and Nettleden boy Andrew Hamilton, now studying at the Guildhall School of Music.
