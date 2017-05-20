US prosecutors: No charges in Mississ...

US prosecutors: No charges in Mississippi police shooting

15 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors won't seek civil rights charges against a Mississippi police officer in the June 2016 fatal shooting of a man following a foot chase. In a statement Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner says there's not enough evidence to prove Tupelo Police Officer Tyler Cook violated the rights of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert.

