US prosecutors: No charges in Mississippi police shooting
Federal prosecutors won't seek civil rights charges against a Mississippi police officer in the June 2016 fatal shooting of a man following a foot chase. In a statement Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner says there's not enough evidence to prove Tupelo Police Officer Tyler Cook violated the rights of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert.
