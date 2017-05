University Libraries to present Summer Bicentennial Lecture Series

University Libraries' Special Collections at The University of Southern Mississippi is continuing its celebration of Mississippi's Bicentennial with two summer lectures that will examine Mississippi's film industry and Mississippi as a landscape for literature. The summer series will begin June 7 with Nina Parikh, deputy director of the Mississippi Film Office, and conclude July 12 with Margaret McMullan, an award-winning author and Mississippi native.

