U.S. Senator Wicker testifies for tel...

U.S. Senator Wicker testifies for telehealth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was on Capitol Hill this week to testify before Congress about telehealth and the success the program has had in Mississippi. Senator Wicker, R-Miss., appeared before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday to discuss the promise of telehealth and to encourage the Committee to continue its progress on the "CHRONIC Care Act."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley 1 hr davey timez 9
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... Sat Guest 5
Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14) May 18 Cob0666 8
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) May 18 Puke 10
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... May 18 The Stealth 2
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... May 15 Star Rating 4
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 292
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC