U.S. Senator Wicker testifies for telehealth
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was on Capitol Hill this week to testify before Congress about telehealth and the success the program has had in Mississippi. Senator Wicker, R-Miss., appeared before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday to discuss the promise of telehealth and to encourage the Committee to continue its progress on the "CHRONIC Care Act."
