U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closely monitoring rising waters on Mississippi River
The Mississippi River is just over 48 feet and it hasn't crested just yet, but is starting to seep under the Vicksburg City flood wall and is affecting the levees. "Unlike anything we've ever seen before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|18 hr
|Research
|3
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|Wed
|Guest
|7
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|May 15
|Star Rating
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC