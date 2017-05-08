Tiger dies in Mississippi zoo; was on loan from Los Angeles
A necropsy will be done at a Mississippi State University veterinary lab in Jackson, and results will be released in coming weeks. Cinta and his twin brother, Kuasa were born Aug. 2, 2011, and have been on permanent loan from the Los Angeles Zoo since January 2014.
