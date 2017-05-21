Three Teens Arrested For Murder Of 6-...

Three Teens Arrested For Murder Of 6-Year-Old Boy

Kingston Frazier , 6, was found shot dead late Thursday morning, hours after the vehicle he was sleeping in was stolen from a parking lot. Ebony Archie went into the grocery store in Jackson , Mississippi , while her son Kingston Frazier, 6, was asleep in the backseat of her Toyota Camry.

