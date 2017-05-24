Three Mississippi Teens Charged With ...

Three Mississippi Teens Charged With Murder Of 6-Year-Old

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

There are now three teenagers said to be involved with 6-year-old Kingston Frazier's abduction and death. District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities are still looking for the gun used to kill Kingston but are confident they have enough evidence against the three teen suspects to proceed without it.

Chicago, IL

