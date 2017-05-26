Things to Do This Weekend: May 26-28
This Memorial Day weekend is laden with opportunities to appreciate, celebrate, and indulge in pure genius; The Hollywood pays tribute to both the gone-too-soon Jonathan Demme and the Talking Heads with a Sunday screening of Stop Making Sense . Some of the city's best musicians throw Bob Dylan one hell of a 76th birthday party .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC