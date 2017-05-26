Things to Do This Weekend: May 26-28

Friday May 26 Read more: The Pordland Mercury

This Memorial Day weekend is laden with opportunities to appreciate, celebrate, and indulge in pure genius; The Hollywood pays tribute to both the gone-too-soon Jonathan Demme and the Talking Heads with a Sunday screening of Stop Making Sense . Some of the city's best musicians throw Bob Dylan one hell of a 76th birthday party .

Chicago, IL

