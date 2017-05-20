The place in Mississippi where you ca...

The place in Mississippi where you can explore the heavens

There are 4 comments on the Sunherald.com story from Yesterday, titled The place in Mississippi where you can explore the heavens.

For stargazers, there is no worse enemy than light pollution. Even in Mississippi, where trees outnumber people, opportunities for unadulterated views of the heavens are dwindling - except at a place where religion and science coexist.

Science

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Why not science in Tupelo? We could of built a Planetarium and science building instead of a pool. Commercial interests could have built a water park.
aspiringloser

United States

#2 14 hrs ago
Science wrote:
Why not science in Tupelo? We could of built a Planetarium and science building instead of a pool. Commercial interests could have built a water park.
Unfortunately, most people in and around Tupelo get their science from the many churches in the area.
Biblethumpers

United States

#3 14 hrs ago
Fools follow religion that's only purpose is to separate money from chumps.
Star Rating

Memphis, TN

#4 13 hrs ago
Turn some of those street light off, we have headlights. Tupelo has lights in non-populated areas, burning up taxpayer earned money.
Chicago, IL

