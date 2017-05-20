There are on the Sunherald.com story from Yesterday, titled The place in Mississippi where you can explore the heavens. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

For stargazers, there is no worse enemy than light pollution. Even in Mississippi, where trees outnumber people, opportunities for unadulterated views of the heavens are dwindling - except at a place where religion and science coexist.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sunherald.com.