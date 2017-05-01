The North Won The Civil War. The Sout...

The North Won The Civil War. The South Won The Conversation.

The Civil War ended 152 years ago in Virginia, in the village of Appomattox Court House. Yet in April 2017, the removal of memorials honoring Confederate soldiers six states away - soldiers and generals who fought to defend the institution of slavery - was apparently controversial enough that it merited reference by Corey Stewart, a Virginia gubernatorial candidate.

