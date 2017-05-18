The Latest: Weiner pleads guilty, could get years in prison
Weiner will appear in federal court, Friday, May 19, 2017, to face criminal charges in an inv... Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has pleaded guilty to transmitting sexual material to a minor and could get years in prison.
