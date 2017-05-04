The Kent States you don't know about

The Kent States you don't know about

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

On the Midwestern campus of Kent State University, four students had been killed and nine others were injured when Ohio National Guard members opened fire on demonstrators protesting the Guard's presence and the expansion of the Vietnam War. The event so shocked the nation that more than 500 colleges were shut down as students responded to the killings with outraged protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Apr 30 Nat Turner 286
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders Apr 16 Yalabushers 21
News Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac... Apr 13 Growing Pains 5
News Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06) Apr 11 Cherie 98
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... Apr 11 Patients Out in Rain 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC