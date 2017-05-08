Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists find reason to worry
There are 1 comment on the Star-Telegram.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists find reason to worry. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:
The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community read between the lines in what seemed like a harmless executive order last week on religious liberty - and now is concerned it could restrict hard-fought rights. But upon further inspection this week, the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest gay-rights organization, predicted that the executive order could be used to shield federal employees who refuse to process veterans or Social Security benefits for same-sex spouses,or their children.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
That HRC gang's a right quick study.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|287
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC