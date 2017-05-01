Thad Cochran says spending bill has billions for Mississippi

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., on Monday gave his support to a more than 1,600-page bill that would fund the government through Sept. 30. Cochran's office in a press release, said the omnibus appropriations legislation is a package of 11 regular appropriations bills for the rest of fiscal year, as well as additional funding sought by the Trump administration for national defense and border security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.