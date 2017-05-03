Sunday's Tornado Count in Mississippi Rises to 24
So far, meteorologists have confirmed twisters in Adams, Attala, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery, Neshoba, Scott, Warren and Webster counties. One Durant man died after a tree limb hit his house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 30
|Nat Turner
|286
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC