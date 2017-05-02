Strong Mississippi Storms Spread Destruction Across State
One person died and two other people were injured Sunday as strong storms spread across Mississippi, said the Emergency Management Agency. Details of the death near Durant, Mississippi, have not been provided in an area where trees and powerlines were knocked down on Sunday.
