St. Martin grad headed to Ivy League inspires others at graduation

Alyssa Britton addressed her fellow St. Martin High School graduates - 279 of them - as a true trailblazer Monday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. When she steps on the Harvard campus for the 2017-18 school year, she will be the first St. Martin graduate to ever attend the prestigious academic institution.

