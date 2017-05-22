St. Martin grad headed to Ivy League inspires others at graduation
Alyssa Britton addressed her fellow St. Martin High School graduates - 279 of them - as a true trailblazer Monday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. When she steps on the Harvard campus for the 2017-18 school year, she will be the first St. Martin graduate to ever attend the prestigious academic institution.
