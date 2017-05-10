Spring squirrel season opens May 15

Mississippi's spring squirrel hunting season opens May 15 and closes June 1. The bag limit is four squirrels per day. Unlike fall and winter hunting, during the spring squirrel hunting season, acorns and other nut crops will not be available.

