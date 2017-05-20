Spell Out Interview Results
An employer in Mississippi will face trial on a claim of race discrimination because it has not explained the interview scores two candidates received. In Calvin v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Lige
|7
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|16 hr
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
|Mississippi behind again
|May 11
|Truth
|1
|JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ...
|May 10
|Hooper
|1
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC