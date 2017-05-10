Southern Miss ranked as nation's No. 1 Military-Friendly Online College
The University of Southern Mississippi has been ranked as the nation's top "Military-Friendly Online College" as determined by AffordableCollegesOnline.org in its 2017 ratings.
