South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 25, 2017
Jerry Fowler , 56, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methylenedioxyamphetamine, hydrochloride and methamphamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 substance and drug paraphernalia.
