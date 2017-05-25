South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 25, 2017

Jerry Fowler , 56, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methylenedioxyamphetamine, hydrochloride and methamphamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 substance and drug paraphernalia.

