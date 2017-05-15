South Mississippi Election Results
The votes are starting to come in from Tuesday's primary runoff races, and one mayoral race is already proving to be extremely close. With 100 percent of Tuesday's vote in, Diamondhead's mayoral race is still undecided: Incumbent Mayor Tommy Schafer has 1050 votes to Ernie Knobloch's 971 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Mojo
|9
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Mon
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
|Mississippi behind again
|May 11
|Truth
|1
|JCPenny delays slightly closing of Mississippi ...
|May 10
|Hooper
|1
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|May 6
|Doodle J
|195
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC