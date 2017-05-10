SOCSD names teacher of the year, other honorees
Starkville High School biology teacher Michael Adam was named the district's teacher of the year, making him eligible to win the same honor at the state level. Adam has taught at SHS for five years, and before that, taught at the Columbus Alternative School.
