Snoop Dogg plans 'Snoop Fest' in dad's hometown Mississippi
Johannesburg, May 11 : Mississippi may soon find itself grooving to Snoop Dogg as the rapper is planning for a music festival at his father's hometown Magnolia. The The 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus, had stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, where he performed and discuss his plans for "Snoop Fest" with the mayor.
