Sheriff sued over race inequality: Officers do jobs 'fairly'

Thursday May 11

A white Mississippi sheriff who is being sued over allegations that his department violates African-Americans' constitutional rights says he and his deputies do their jobs "fairly and diligently." Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker issued a statement Thursday, three days after the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi sued him and his department on behalf of black residents of the majority-white county, which is a suburb of Jackson.

