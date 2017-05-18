Shelby museum opens expanded 'Dutch Flyers' exhibit
An expanded exhibit at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby honoring hundreds of Dutch pilots, who trained in Jackson to fight in World War II was dedicated Friday. Military and diplomatic representatives from the Netherlands joined museum staff and family members of the famed "Dutch Flyers" for a ribbon cutting.
