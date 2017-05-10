Retiree Day was held at the newly-ren...

Retiree Day was held at the newly-renovated Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Source: WDAM

Dozens of former members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard gathered at Camp Shelby Thursday for an annual celebration of their service. Retiree Day was held at the newly-renovated Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

