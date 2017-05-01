Pro tip: Go to the polls but lay off the selfies for a few minutes
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann urges Mississippians to get out and vote Tuesday in their municipal elections but warns them not to take a selfie with their ballot. Mississippi is one of at least 17 states that have outlawed taking photos of marked ballots.
