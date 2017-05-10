Presley introduces - Hire Mississippi...

Presley introduces - Hire Mississippi' rule

23 hrs ago Read more: The Webster Progress-Times

Thursday's monthly open meeting of the Public Service Commission saw the commission take a bold, aggressive step to help boost the Mississippi economy and help Mississippi based companies. Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley introduced the "Hire Mississippi Rule," a mandate requiring rate regulated, investor-owned utilities to greatly expand how they offer contracting and business opportunities to Mississippi-based companies seeking to contract with the billions of dollars a year companies spend on operations, maintenance and construction.

