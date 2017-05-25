Photo credit: JCJC
Jones County Junior College's Emergency Medical Technology program recently received the prestigious "Excellence in Action" award, which recognizes the best Career Technical Education programs across the nation by Advance CTE. Jones was one of eleven programs selected nationwide to earn this award in the Health Science career cluster category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|Thu
|pgh
|8
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|Wed
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|May 18
|The Stealth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC