Official: Boy found dead in car that was stolen, 3 arrests

Three young Mississippi men were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead Thursday in his mother's stolen car and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of Kingston Frazier.

Chicago, IL

