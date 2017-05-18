Official: Boy found dead in car that was stolen, 3 arrests
Three young Mississippi men were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead Thursday in his mother's stolen car and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of Kingston Frazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|5 hr
|whoknows
|2
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|Cob0666
|8
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Puke
|10
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Thu
|The Stealth
|2
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|May 15
|Star Rating
|4
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|292
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC