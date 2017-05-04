NMHS, United Healthcare to share research
North Mississippi Health Services and United Healthcare have agreed to share research and information to resolve a dispute over payments. Last week, North Mississippi Health Services publicly announced it was moving to terminate provider agreements with United Healthcare because the insurer had failed to pay them accurately.
